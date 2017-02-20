Featured
Police say an impaired driver hit a pedestrian, two vehicles in Barrie
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 12:14PM EST
BARRIE, Ont. - Police say a driver who hit a pedestrian, a parked car and was only stopped when a head-on collision destroyed his vehicle registered four times the legal limit for alcohol.
Barrie police say a pickup truck hit a pedestrian on Saturday evening in the Five Points area and continued along the street where it hit a parked car hard enough to write it off.
Investigators say the pickup then crossed over the centre line of the street and collided head-on with another vehicle, destroying both.
Police say the male pedestrian was admitted to hospital with broken ribs and a lacerated lung, and two women in the vehicle involved in the head-on collision were transported to hospital with minor injuries.
They say a 30-year-old Severn, Ont., man was apprehended at the scene of the head-on collision.
He is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, over 80, impaired causing bodily harm, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
