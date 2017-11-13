

CTV Barrie





Provincial police say alcohol appears to have been a factor in a fatal head-on crash near East Gwillimbury early Monday morning.

The deadly crash happened on Highway 48 near David Drive just before 6 a.m.

Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says police believe a northbound vehicle may have drifted into the southbound lanes of Highway 48.

An occupant of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age and gender of the victim has not been released and Schmidt said police are in process of notifying next-of-kin.

Schmidt says the male driver of the northbound vehicle has been taken to hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries and had been arrested under suspicion of impaired driving.

"Alcohol is apparently a factor in this collision and that will be investigated,” he said.

No formal charges have been laid.

Highway 48 is closed between Davis Drive and Vivian Road and the area is expected to be shut down until around 1 p.m.

- With files from The Canadian Press and CP24