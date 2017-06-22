

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





After some tense moments, Barrie police have safely located a missing 61-year-old woman.

Carolyn Pringle was found early Thursday afternoon after she was reported missing on Wednesday night by her brother.

An OPP helicopter was used to assist officers on the ground, who were searching in the Peel, Grove and Bayfield Street areas.

Andy Pringle, Carolyn’s brother, says she requires medication for epilepsy and was concerned for her well-being.

Barrie police are thanking the public for their assistance.