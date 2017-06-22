Featured
Police safely locate missing 61-year-old woman in Barrie
A Barrie, Ont. police officer searches an area north of the downtown for missing woman Carolyn Pringle on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Mike Walker/ CTV Barrie)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:36AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:55PM EDT
After some tense moments, Barrie police have safely located a missing 61-year-old woman.
Carolyn Pringle was found early Thursday afternoon after she was reported missing on Wednesday night by her brother.
An OPP helicopter was used to assist officers on the ground, who were searching in the Peel, Grove and Bayfield Street areas.
Andy Pringle, Carolyn’s brother, says she requires medication for epilepsy and was concerned for her well-being.
Barrie police are thanking the public for their assistance.
