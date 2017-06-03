

CTV Barrie





Orillia OPP issued a public safety warning on Saturday, following a domestic incident in the city of Orillia. The public safety threat has now ended and a suspect is in custody.

On Saturday morning police responded to a domestic incident at a residence on Mary Street. They later responded to a residence on Mississauga Street West, where the suspect from the Mary street incident was also seen. OPP set up containment in the area. Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency response and the Canine unit were brought to the scene.

Police asked residents in the areas of Mississaga Street West, between Volunteer Drive and McKenzie Street and Mary Street, between McKenzie Street and O'Brien Street, to stay inside their houses. They also asked the general public to stay away from the area. Police said, at the time, attending these areas would pose a risk to public safety.

Police aren’t able to release many details at this point, but say simply that a person was barricaded in a residence.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. If anyone witnessed anything in relation to this incident or has information regarding the circumstances they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.