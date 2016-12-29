

CTV Barrie





A dog has been reunited with its family after running across Highway 400 and jumping down an embankment.

Barrie police were called after witnesses spotted the dog bolting across the highway on Thursday morning. One of the callers stated that the dog had been struck by a vehicle.

Officers found the dog running on the Highway 400 on-ramp at Duckworth Street and spotted it jumping down an embankment. The dog was later found wadding in water in a 60 foot culvert.

“At the end of the day you just have to go in there… we were able to assist the dog in getting out,” says Const. Matthew Abofs. “The dog was checked out by a vet and aside from scrapes and scratches the dog was fine. The owner is very happy.

It turned out the dog had gone missing the night before, but has since been reunited with its owner.