Provincial police are staying mum about two deaths that happened over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home on Elgin Street in Orillia on Saturday after a body was discovered. The OPP could still be seen at the house on Monday.

Few details have been released from the OPP crime unit and the OPP criminal investigation branch. An autopsy has been scheduled.

CTV News has learned that the home was sold on Jan.15. Neighbours have told police they don’t think anyone has been living in the home since that time.

With little in the way of information, neighbour Pam Kehoe is getting anxious.

“You know when you live right next door, you’re kind of going, ‘what the heck. You know, I think we have a right to know,’” she says.

Meanwhile in Wasaga Beach, police are staying quiet about a death at a home on 43rd Street.

Officers were called to a home around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. The OPP arrived to find a deceased adult.

Police haven’t said how the person died or whether the death is suspicious.

Forensic officers spent a few hours at the home on Monday. Officers were also surveying the area asking neighbours for information.

Multiple calls by CTV News to the OPP about both cases went unanswered.