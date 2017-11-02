

CTV Barrie





Investigators are releasing a set of videos about the disturbing murder of Jaimee Lee Miller.

Miller was reported missing two years ago today by her family; she was last heard from on Thanksgiving 2015.

In March 2016, Miller’s body was found by someone walking in the Simcoe County Forest in Midhurst. The OPP ruled her death a homicide.

The murder is now the focus of the Simcoe County Case Files, a joint video initiative by the Barrie police and the OPP.

The videos will illustrate details connected to the investigation in the hopes of bringing forth fresh trips.

Maureen Murray, Miller’s mother, spoke with CTV Barrie last week and said she felt her daughter’s lifestyle may have been a factor in her death.

Miller, a mother of three, drastically changed prior to her death. She started using drugs and spent time of the streets.

A $50,000 reward has been issued for information that will lead to an arrest and conviction.