

The Canadian Press





DARTMOUTH, N.S. - Police say two Hells Angels motorcycle gang members from Nova Scotia and Ontario face drug trafficking and other charges after a nine-month investigation.

RCMP say a full-patch gang member of the Oshawa Hells Angels was arrested at a home in Orillia, Ont., without incident.

The 48-year-old man is charged with conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and conspiracy to possess proceeds of crime.

A 61-year-old Halifax man is charged with several counts including trafficking in marijuana and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Police say they found two kilograms of cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun as they searched homes in Orillia and Ostrea Lake, N.S.

Police say they also seized cash, cellphones and items belonging to the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang at the Hells Angels clubhouse in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S.

