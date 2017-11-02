

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are investigating how a pill got into a piece of Halloween candy.

Samantha Lawrence told officers the pill was found in an individually wrapped cherry-flavoured Tootsie Roll by one of her stepsons.

Police say it’s a piece of candy they received while trick-or-treating in the area of Cundles RoadWest, near Emma King Elementary School.

Investigators sent the pill off for further testing. Health Canada has since confirmed the pill to be melatonin.

Police are now trying to figure out how the pill got into the candy in the first place.

Lawrence admits she gives the boys melatonin to help them sleep, but both kids insist they didn’t put it in there.

“We questioned them and compared, but weren’t 100 per cent sure about it. So we called the police, they came over and took care of it,” says Lawrence.

In the meantime, police are urging parents to inspect their candy.

Similar incidents have been reported right across the province. Needles were found in chocolate bars in Chatham-Kent and in London.

No one was hurt in either case.