Police probe fatal crash south of Owen Sound
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 3:24PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 19, 2017 4:28PM EDT
Police are investigating a fatal crash south of Owen Sound.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Grey Road 18 between Grey Road 29 and Gerald Shortt Parkway in Meafrod.
The OPP say a vehicle was found in a ditch on Monday, at around 1:30 p.m.
The road has reopened.
