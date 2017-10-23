

CTV Barrie





A fatal crash on the Barrie GO train line in Innisfil is not considered suspicious.

South Simcoe Police says a 20-year-old Innisfil man was struck by a GO train, just south of Innisfil Beach Road on Monday, at around 6:15 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by police and Metrolinx has determined the death to not be suspicious. No charges will be laid.

This is the second fatal collision involving a train and a pedestrian on this stretch of the GO train line this month.

The fatality halted the morning commute for several hours.