Police probe double homicide in Barrie's Allandale area
Two men were found dead in a home on William Street in Barrie on Feb. 8, 2017 (Rob Cooper/CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 10:01AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 8, 2017 11:54AM EST
Barrie police are investigating a double homicide at a home in the city’s Allandale area.
Investigators say the bodies were found with "obvious signs of trauma" just before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a residence on William Street. Police confirm the 911 call came from inside the home.
As of right now, police are still searching for the suspect or suspects involved in the murders.
Officers are currently canvassing neighbourhoods around William Street, Burton Avenue and Bayview Drive. They’re looking for anyone who was in the area between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
Police also want to speak with anyone who may have video surveillance in those areas.
The identities of the men won’t be released until next of kin notifications are complete.
Anyone with information can call the Homicide Unit at 705-725-7025 extension 2160 or Crime Stoppers.
