Provincial police say they have now officially identified two of three people killed in a fiery pileup on Highway 400 last week.

Police say John Landry from Oshawa was driving a minivan when he was killed in the 14-vehicle crash on Halloween night. A family member previously said he was driving home to the Innisfil area.

Earlier this week that OPP had officially identified 37-year-old Benjamin Dunn as one of the victims. Dunn was driving one of the two fuel tankers involved in the collision.

Police say investigators are still working to positively identify the third victim, but friends and coworkers tell CTV News it is Bill Ford of Coldwater.

The OPP says traffic had stopped on the highway that night because of a three-vehicle crash involving an impaired driver.

That’s when investigators say a tanker trucker collided with stopped and slowing traffic near County Road 88.

They’re still investigating the circumstance surrounding the crash.