Police have officially identified one of the victims of last week’s deadly pileup on Highway 400.

Investigators say Benjamin Dunn, 37, of North Bay was driving one of two tanker trucks involved in the fiery crash on Halloween night.

His wife identified him as one of the three people killed in the crash on Thursday. Nikiyah Mulak-Dunn said her husband was a veteran truck driver, who worked three jobs to support their nine children.

Family and friends have identified the other two victims as 74-year-old Bill Ford of Coldwater, and John Landry, 41, of Innisfil.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Monday that the intensity of the fire has made it difficult for the coroner’s office to identify the other two victims.

Investigators are hoping to confirm the identity of at least one of the other victims in the coming days.

The 14-vehicle crash happened near County Road 88 after police say at least one fuel tanker truck slammed into vehicles that had stopped in the area because of an earlier collision.

The crash set off a chain of events that saw explosions and a wall of fire move down the highway.

Inattentive driving is being looked at as a possible factor in the crash, but police say their investigation is ongoing.

They want to hear from any witnesses who have yet to speak with officers.