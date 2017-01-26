

Staff , CTV Barrie





A Barrie man is recovering in a Toronto area hospital after being stabbed Wednesday night.

Police were called to the Pizza Pizza on High Street around 9:30 p.m. where officers found a 25-year-old man with a stab wound to the abdominal area.

Investigators believe the stabbing took place outside the entrance of the Wellington Plaza just off Donald Street.

According to police, the victim was walking with his girlfriend along Donald Street when he was struck from behind and knocked to the ground by an unknown man. The victim was stabbed during a brief altercation with the attacker police said in a press release.

The attacker fled through the Wellington Plaza towards Value Village.

The victim’s girlfriend called police once they reached the Pizza Pizza restaurant.

The victim was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre with non-life threatening injuries and later transferred to a Toronto area hospital for further medical treatment.

The suspect is described as a white man about 5'5" with blonde or brown hair. He was wearing a black and red hoody with the letter "C" on the front and a black "diamond" logo on the front of the hood and on the lower back of the hoody, black jeans and Skechers running shoes (possibly bright yellow).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police Investigative Services at (705)725-7025 ext. 2589 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.