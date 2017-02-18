

Police are appealing to the public for help after a business in the town of Caledon was broken into.

On Monday OPP were called to investigate a break and enter that happed on Simona Drive, Bolton, in the town of Caledon, on February 10th. According to the police investigation the suspect forced open the door to a business on the street. The suspect then stole several lights, electronics and tools.

Based on video surveillance the suspect is described as

-A man with medium complexion, long dark hair, and a moustache and goatee.

-He was wearing a blue and black blue jays hat with a straight brim, a dark blue jacket with hood, khaki pants, dark sneakers or boots and blue and red gloves.

-The man was carrying a yellow handled screw driver and a pair of pliers.

Police say the suspect arrived in a white cube van with a sliding back gate, no side markings, multiple LED lights and Enterprise Car Rental mudguards. The Ontario licence plate of 703 3BH was partially obstructed.

Police are asking anyone with information about this break and enter to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Noble or Detective Constable Steve Linton at (905) 584-2241, or Crime Stoppers.