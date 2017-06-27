

CTV Barrie





A puppy that was stolen from a Barrie pet store has been located, but police are still searching for four kittens that were also taken during the break-in.

Barrie police say they received several tips on Monday night about the missing nine-week-old Cockapoo. Those tips helped officers locate the puppy in Innisfil.

Four kittens that were also stolen during a break-in at Doogans Pet Emporium early Sunday morning have no yet been located.

Police believe the two black, one grey and one beige kittens were given to residents living on Jans Boulevard in Innisfil. The kittens still need vaccinations and officials are concerned for their health.

Investigators are also looking for the suspect involved in the theft. He is described as a white man between 25 and 30 years old. He has a thin build with a dark chin strap beard. He was last seen wearing a dark pompom toque, a light coloured long-sleeve shirt, capris and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.