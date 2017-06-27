Featured
Police locate stolen puppy; search continues for four kittens
Barrie police are still searching for four missing kittens that were stolen from a Barrie, Ont. pet store on Sunday, June 25, 2017. (Barrie police)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 12:00PM EDT
A puppy that was stolen from a Barrie pet store has been located, but police are still searching for four kittens that were also taken during the break-in.
Barrie police say they received several tips on Monday night about the missing nine-week-old Cockapoo. Those tips helped officers locate the puppy in Innisfil.
Four kittens that were also stolen during a break-in at Doogans Pet Emporium early Sunday morning have no yet been located.
Police believe the two black, one grey and one beige kittens were given to residents living on Jans Boulevard in Innisfil. The kittens still need vaccinations and officials are concerned for their health.
Investigators are also looking for the suspect involved in the theft. He is described as a white man between 25 and 30 years old. He has a thin build with a dark chin strap beard. He was last seen wearing a dark pompom toque, a light coloured long-sleeve shirt, capris and dark shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Appeal made for info in alleged Orillia assault
- Police locate stolen puppy; search continues for four kittens
- Man charged after stealing forklift while impaired, damaging nearby properties
- Road work continues after flooding in New Tecumseth
- Elizabeth Wettlaufer sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years