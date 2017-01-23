

CTV Barrie





Barrie police say they are in contact with a runner who allegedly punched a car passenger through an open window.

Investigators released an image of the accused last week, following an alleged dispute in the area of Batteaux Street and Ardagh Road on Wednesday.

According to Barrie police, a woman and her father were stopped at the intersection when a group of runners passed their car.

The father told police that one of the runners stopped and began yelling at them. The passenger rolled down his window to start yelling back, when he alleges he was punched in the head.

Police say they’re in contact with both parties and the investigation is ongoing.