Police locate missing Alcona woman
Lhiza Holmes can be seen in this undated photo provided by South Simcoe Police.
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 12:35PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 15, 2017 4:30PM EDT
South Simcoe Police have safely located a missing 19-year-old woman.
Investigators located Lhiza Holmes of Alcona on Thursday afternoon.
She was reported missing after she didn’t arrive to work on Wednesday.
