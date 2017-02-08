Featured
Police lay human trafficking charges after stopping vehicle on Hwy. 400
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 2:32PM EST
Human trafficking charges have been laid after police pulled over a vehicle on Highway 400.
Officers stopped the vehicle for a routine traffic stop on the highway on Tuesday, and found a distressed woman inside.
A 32-year-old Quebec man, who was also in the vehicle, was arrested at the scene. Police allege the woman is a victim of human trafficking.
The accused has been charged with human trafficking, uttering threats, and assault.
He was held for a bail hearing in Barrie.
