Human trafficking charges have been laid after police pulled over a vehicle on Highway 400.

Officers stopped the vehicle for a routine traffic stop on the highway on Tuesday, and found a distressed woman inside.

A 32-year-old Quebec man, who was also in the vehicle, was arrested at the scene. Police allege the woman is a victim of human trafficking.

The accused has been charged with human trafficking, uttering threats, and assault.

He was held for a bail hearing in Barrie.