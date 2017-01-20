Featured
Police keep close eye on ice conditions ahead of warm weekend
With warmer weather in the forecast, it could be a busy weekend for ice fisherman and that has police concerned.
York Regional Police were out on Lake Simcoe on Friday keeping a close eye on the ever changing ice conditions.
“Due to the recent warm weather and the heavy rains, the ice is becoming very saturated with water and breaking apart,” says Const. Ian Aho. “Stability is weakened and there's no consistency or solid ice shell.”
In some places, the ice was more than six inches thick. Experts say that's bound to change with even a little bit of wind.
The best advice from police is to check with local ice fishermen before heading out onto the lake.
Shattered ice can be seen on Lake Simcoe, near Georgina Island, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
