

Staff, CTV Barrie





The South Simcoe Police Marine Unit was busy on the Victoria Day long weekend inspecting boaters in Bradford and Innisfil.

Officers stopped and checked numerous boats for proper equipment on vessels and for anyone who had been drinking.

Police seized a quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia from two boaters on Monday.

The Marine Unit also issued violations to three boaters for deficient equipment for their vessel.

Police also escorted one man off the water who had been operating a sea doo without a competency card.