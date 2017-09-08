

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police are warning Bradford residents to take extra precautions after two more daytime break-ins on Thursday.

Thieves entered a home on Hulst Drive through a poorly secured door, and a residence on Fred Cook Drive was also accessed through an open window on the ground floor. In both cases, jewelry was targeted.

Detectives from the force’s street crime unit are now investigating.

Police say the majority of break-ins happen during the day when no one is home. Burglars often take small items that can easily be concealed, then pawned or sold for cash.

Anyone with information or surveillance camera video which may help identify and catch the suspects is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers.