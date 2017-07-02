

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man died in Barrie Saturday night.

On July 1st, around 1:30 p.m. Barrie police were called to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, after a patient was admitted with signs of trauma.

According to the initial police investigation, there was an altercation between two men on Friday evening on Anne Street South in Barrie. A 45 year-old Barrie man succumbed to his injuries in hospital just after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Barrie Homicide Services are investigating, and investigators are looking to speak with 37 year-old Bryan Smith of Barrie. He is believed to be in the Midland-Penetanguishene area. The victim and suspect did know each other, and police do not believe there is a concern for public safety at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Homicide Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160.