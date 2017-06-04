Featured
Police investigating homicide in Orillia
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, June 4, 2017 1:25PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 4, 2017 7:07PM EDT
Orillia Provincial Police are investigating a homicide, following reports of an early morning shooting in Orillia on Sunday.
Just before 4am emergency crews were called to a residence on Franklin Street in Orillia, following reports of a shooting.
Officers found a male victim at the scene. The man was rushed to hospital, where he was then pronounced dead.
Police are searching for the person responsible for the incident, and police say the person should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.