Orillia Provincial Police are investigating a homicide, following reports of an early morning shooting in Orillia on Sunday.

Just before 4am emergency crews were called to a residence on Franklin Street in Orillia, following reports of a shooting.

Officers found a male victim at the scene. The man was rushed to hospital, where he was then pronounced dead.

Police are searching for the person responsible for the incident, and police say the person should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).