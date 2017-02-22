Featured
Police identify woman in Orillia's sudden death
Seen here, the crime scene of a sudden death investigation in Orillia, Ont, on Feb. 19, 2017 (Don Wright/ CTV Barrie)
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 11:23AM EST
A Ramara Township woman has been identified as the deceased in a mysterious death that happened over the weekend.
Officers were called to a home on Elgin Street in Orillia on Saturday after a body was discovered. The sudden death has been under investigation by the OPP criminal investigation’s branch.
An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday and the deceased was identified as 31-year-old Jennifer Clough.
Police still haven’t said how the woman died or whether her death is considered suspicious.
