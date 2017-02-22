

CTV Barrie





A Ramara Township woman has been identified as the deceased in a mysterious death that happened over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home on Elgin Street in Orillia on Saturday after a body was discovered. The sudden death has been under investigation by the OPP criminal investigation’s branch.

An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday and the deceased was identified as 31-year-old Jennifer Clough.

Police still haven’t said how the woman died or whether her death is considered suspicious.