Police identify victim in deadly crash
The OPP investigates a fatal crash on Scotch Line, north of Alliston, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (Don Wright/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 6:18PM EDT
Police have identified the man who died in a head-on crash, north of Alliston.
A Pontiac Sunfire travelling on Scotch Line on Thursday collided with a Honda Civic just after 9 a.m.
Larry Woodcox, the 43-year-old man driving the Sunfire, was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was airlifted to a Toronto hospital, where she remains.
The driver of the Honda was taken to an Alliston hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.