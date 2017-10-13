

CTV Barrie





Police have identified the man who died in a head-on crash, north of Alliston.

A Pontiac Sunfire travelling on Scotch Line on Thursday collided with a Honda Civic just after 9 a.m.

Larry Woodcox, the 43-year-old man driving the Sunfire, was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was airlifted to a Toronto hospital, where she remains.

The driver of the Honda was taken to an Alliston hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.