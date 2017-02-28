

Police continued their search on Tuesday for a missing Barrie senior, who was last seen almost a month ago.

Thirty officers with the OPP and Barrie police are re-examining areas east of Penetanguishene Road into Oro-Medonte for Mandy Thompson. This is where a surveillance camera last caught a glimpse of the 72-year-old on Feb. 3.

“She certainly could be anywhere but we're searching the roadways in and about this area,” says Const. Doug Bosch.

Police originally called off the search on Feb. 10, but investigators are hoping to take advantage of the warm weather. Officers are looking for any clues that may have been covered up by the snow.

“We always think of the family. We want to give them some closure. So we're actively searching for her or evidence to help locate her,” says Bosch.

Investigators are using an OPP helicopter, a canine unit and a drone to aid in the search.

Thompson, who has dementia, was reported missing on Feb. 3 after she went missing from her home on Laidlaw Drive in Barrie.

Police say they will be back out again on Wednesday looking for more clues.

“Now Mandy, when she was reported missing, she was last seen wearing a black 3/4 length jacket and white running shoes," says Barrie Const. Sarah Bamford. “With these mild conditions and the amount of snow that has melted, we're going to utilize that to continue searching. Try to cover more area."

Police say they haven’t received any new tips and hope that anyone with information will contact them or Crime Stoppers.