The OPP and local police services have partnered with the health unit to spread awareness about the growing opioid crisis in the region.

Provincial police announced Friday that officers will be handing out 12,000 information cards during the Festive R.I.D.E. campaign.

The cards contain information about the types of drugs that are opioids, what to do if you suspect someone has overdose and where to find additional information.

“The increase number of incidents involving opioids is on the rise and people are dying in communities right across Simcoe County and the District of Muskoka. The OPP and our partners the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit recognize this and together, we are working to prevent additional loss of life,” said Chief Superintendent Rose DiMarco. “The distribution of these cards will support the ongoing education that needs to take place."

Recent deaths in Orillia prompted a roundtable working group that included first responders, health unit officials and primary care providers. The group identified the immediate need for public education which resulted in a poster campaign by the health unit.

Police and the health unit are expanding that campaign with the information cards officers will be handing out at R.I.D.E checks across the region.

"The opioid crisis requires a community-wide response, and through Simcoe Muskoka Opioid Strategy we are developing more tools for prevention, harm reduction, treatment and data collection, in a concerted effort to prevent overdoses and deaths,” said Doctor Lisa Simon, Associate Medical Officer of Health with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.