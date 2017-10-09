

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





Police officers have been patrolling the roads in full force across this weekend as part of Operation Impact.

They’re looking for drivers who may be impaired, distracted, or not wearing their seatbelts.

The traffic safety blitz got underway on Friday, and it has ramped up as thousands of drivers head home after a long weekend at the cottage.

"We've seen people do double lane changes without signalling, and that's a really aggressive maneuver, and we've also seen people cut people off,” says Jarrod Long who is traveling with his family from Beamsville to Orillia.

According to South Simcoe Police Constable Paul Catling, police are seeing much of the same.

"We've been seeing several vehicles travelling over the travel posted speed limit. In particular today, there were two vehicles observed traveling 49 kilometres over the posted speed limit, which is disturbing,” Catling tells CTV News.

Catling also says police have seen an increased number of complaints about road rage.

Meanwhile, Barrie Police have also been conducting the RIDE program all weekend.

Photos posted on social media show officers taking an impaired driver off the road, after he sped through RIDE. His car was later towed.

Police say another driver was wearing his seatbelt when he pulled up to officers in Barrie, and that’s when they noticed his bong was also secured in a seatbelt in the backseat.

At least two dozen other drivers in Barrie were pulled over for speeding this weekend.