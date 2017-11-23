

CTV Barrie





A desperate search for a missing senior has come to an end after the discovery of Richard Lapp’s body.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit made the discovery while searching the Black River, near Queen Elizabeth II Wildlands Provincial Park on Thursday afternoon.

This is the area where John Lapp discovered his father’s abandoned pickup truck.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. Though, police say his death doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

Lapp was an avid outdoorsman and a grandfather of six.

The investigation is ongoing.