Police were back out on Wednesday searching for any clues that could help bring closure to the family of Mandy Thompson.

Officers with the OPP and Barrie police searched areas around Penetanguishene Road heading east into Oro-Medonte.

A surveillance camera captured video of the 72-year-old on Feb. 3. in this area.

Police originally called off the search on Feb. 10, but investigators were hoping to take advantage of the warm weather. Officers looked for any clues that may have been covered up by the snow.

Thompson, who has dementia, was reported missing on Feb. 3 after she went missing from her home on Laidlaw Drive in Barrie.

Officers say they have once again suspended searches for Thompson until the warm weather returns.

Police also say they haven’t received any new tips and hope that anyone with information will contact them or Crime Stoppers.