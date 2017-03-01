

CTV Barrie





Police are back out today searching for any clues that could help bring closure to the family of Mandy Thompson.

Officers with the OPP and Barrie police are, for a second straight day, searching areas around Penetanguishene Road heading east into Oro-Medonte.

A surveillance camera captured video of the 72-year-old on Feb. 3, the day she went missing.

Police originally called off the search on Feb. 10, but investigators are hoping to take advantage of the warm weather. Officers are looking for any clues that may have been covered up by the snow.

Investigators are using an OPP helicopter, a canine unit and a drone to aid in the search.

Thompson, who has dementia, was reported missing on Feb. 3 after she went missing from her home on Laidlaw Drive in Barrie.

Police say they haven’t received any new tips and hope that anyone with information will contact them or Crime Stoppers.