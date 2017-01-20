Featured
Police continue to look for break-in victims
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 6:49PM EST
Provincial police are still trying to reunite owners with dozens of items stolen in a break-in spree in the Mulmur Township area.
The OPP recovered 110 items that were stolen over the course of a month and a half earlier this week. More than a quarter of those items have been handed back over to its rightful owners.
“We're dealing with TVs, electronics, stereos, portable power tools, musical instruments other items, including jewelry,” says OPP Const. Paul Nancekivell.
“We've already returned about 30 per cent of the stolen items to the rightful owners. Our ultimate goal is to get that stuff back to the people it belongs to.”
The OPP say they recovered the items after arresting a man who broke into nine homes between Nov. 29 and Jan. 4.
A 28-year-old Shelburne man was arrested and charged with break and enter, and possession of stolen property. More charges are pending.
The OPP say they know who some of the victims are, but are asking any other victims to come forward.
Victims will have to provide a detailed list of what was stolen.
Photos
Some of the items stolen from homes in Mulmur Township, Ont. can be seen on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (K.C. Colby/ CTV Barrie)
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Man dies after vehicle strikes bridge abutment in Mono
- Man arrested in connection to human remains died while incarcerated: OPP
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
- YRP officers hop on the bus to catch distracted drivers
- Police keep close eye on ice conditions ahead of warm weekend
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10