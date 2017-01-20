Provincial police are still trying to reunite owners with dozens of items stolen in a break-in spree in the Mulmur Township area.

The OPP recovered 110 items that were stolen over the course of a month and a half earlier this week. More than a quarter of those items have been handed back over to its rightful owners.

“We're dealing with TVs, electronics, stereos, portable power tools, musical instruments other items, including jewelry,” says OPP Const. Paul Nancekivell.

“We've already returned about 30 per cent of the stolen items to the rightful owners. Our ultimate goal is to get that stuff back to the people it belongs to.”

The OPP say they recovered the items after arresting a man who broke into nine homes between Nov. 29 and Jan. 4.

A 28-year-old Shelburne man was arrested and charged with break and enter, and possession of stolen property. More charges are pending.

The OPP say they know who some of the victims are, but are asking any other victims to come forward.

Victims will have to provide a detailed list of what was stolen.