

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





It looked like any other home in Kawartha Lakes, but tucked between the trees and brush were thousands of marijuana plants.

The OPP raided the Simcoe Street property on Wednesday in the north end of the City of Kawartha Lakes.

They found more than 2,000 marijuana plants, over 80 pounds of processed marijuana bud, five vehicles, two shotguns and a rifle.

Police have estimated the value of the bust at $2.5 million.

The raid resulted in the arrests of 11 people, including a 32 year old from Beaverton, a 30 year old from Aurora and a 29 year old from Stouffville.

They have been charged with producing marijuana and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused will appear in court at a future date.