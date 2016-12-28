As ice starts forming on some of the region’s many lakes, police are asking people to stay off.

York Regional Police have warned the public not to go on the ice, but not everyone is listening. Several ice huts could be seen out on Cook’s Bay on Wednesday.

"You got to sometimes really weigh your life in relations to is it worth going out for fish or pleasure when the ice isn't too safe. Let’s be smart about it, and be safe about it," says Const. Craig McDowell.

McDowell says they see this every year, but cautions the ice is still too thin.

"The ice is slowly starting to form and it's very inconsistent and very thin due to the warm weather we had,” says Const. Ian Aho. “It's really taking a toll on what ice we originally did have."

Police can only hope to avoid another incident like Friday's. A woman's body was found in Penetanguishene Bay. She had been snowmobiling with a friend.

"We don't expect there to be people out on the ice so if you do go through, it may be several hours before anyone notices that you've gone through."

It only takes one minute to go into a cold shock. Within 10 minutes you lose the use of your arms and legs. Hypothermia sets in within an hour.

While the main message is to stay off the ice, police say if you are determined to go out, consult with an ice hut operator first.