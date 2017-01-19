

CTV Barrie





Police have made an arrest in the stabbing of a Newmarket man who was attacked after answering his front door.

York Regional Police say a man knocked on the door of the Cherrywood Drive home at about 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday. When the resident answered, he was stabbed.

The 44-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

On Wednesday, a 33-year-old Newmarket man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and breach of probation.

Police are still asking witnesses to come forward.