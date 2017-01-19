Featured
Police arrest suspect in Newmarket stabbing
A York Regional Police cruiser can be seen outside a home where a stabbing happened on Cherrywood Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 3:34PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 3:35PM EST
Police have made an arrest in the stabbing of a Newmarket man who was attacked after answering his front door.
York Regional Police say a man knocked on the door of the Cherrywood Drive home at about 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday. When the resident answered, he was stabbed.
The 44-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
On Wednesday, a 33-year-old Newmarket man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and breach of probation.
Police are still asking witnesses to come forward.
