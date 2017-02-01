

Staff , CTV Barrie





Police have arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery in downtown Barrie Wednesday.

According to police, a man armed with a knife held up the Bank of Montreal at the corner of Mulcaster and Collier Streets around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The man demanded money from the teller, but fled the bank empty handed as officers were walking in the bank.

Officers with the Community Response Unit were patrolling the downtown and were entering the bank seconds after the attempted robbery.

The teller quickly advised police of the incident and a foot chase pursued.

Police found the suspect hiding in a nearby stairwell of a parking garage currently under construction.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with robbery, weapons dangerous, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.

The suspect remains in police custody and is expected to appear in bail court Thursday morning.