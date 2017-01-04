Featured
Plows have gone out more times in Barrie this season than all of 2015-16
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 3:42PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 4, 2017 7:13PM EST
The City of Barrie says plows have already been on the road more this season than all of the 2015-16 season.
Dave Friary, director of roads, parks and fleets, says last season they had 15 residential call outs for snow clearings, but so far this year they have already had 16.
Friary says one of the biggest challenges this year has been the timing of storms.
“What will happen is you'll go to bed at night, the plows will go by at one, two o'clock in the morning. We’ll have a squall hit and you'll get up in the morning and it doesn't even look like your roads been done."
Based on how much snow we’ve received so far, Friary believes they will go over budget. If that happens, the city will dip into a reserve fund.
