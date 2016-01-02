

CTV Barrie





Police in Collingwood are making an appeal for witnesses to find a sexual assault suspect.

OPP say at around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, a woman was forced into a vehicle along 2nd Street, between Beech and Birch Streets, and sexually assaulted.

The woman reported the attack to police about half an hour later.

Investigators say they believe the suspect was in a silver or tan Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla, with a model year of between 2005 and 2010.

The car had four doors and black steel rims.

Police believe the suspect vehicle may have been in the areas of 2nd and Birch Street, Birch Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets, and 3rd Street between Oak and Birch Street all in the Town of Collingwood.

The suspect is described as a South Asian man, in his late twenties or early thirties, standing about 5’7” with a beard and an average build with a large midsection.

He was reportedly wearing a blue t-shirt, black pants, and a black baseball cap with a white logo at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to Collingwood OPP or Crime Stoppers.