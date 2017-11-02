

Adam Ward and Rob Cooper, CTV Barrie





The commissioner of the OPP didn’t hold back any punches against the trucking industry after a catastrophic crash on Highway 400. He pointed his finger at the industry and pledged to do “what it takes” to end distracted driving by truckers. Now more than 24 hours after the crash that killed three people, including a father of nine, truckers are condemning commissioner Vince Hawkes for painting them all with the same brush.

“He's a politician playing the politics,” says Bob Rourke, a 10-year veteran of the trucking industry. “My blood pressure was pretty high last night when he went on the air.”

Rourke believes Hawkes is being overly critical of what actually happens on the roads and is using this devastating crash to push an agenda.

“We’re not getting our drunks off the road. We’re not stopping distracted driving, but he wants to get on the bandwagon and blame truck drivers.”

Hawkes said 25 per cent of all fatal crashes involve commercial vehicles. However, the Ontario Trucking Association said that there was a 66 per cent decrease in the fatality rate of large truck collisions between 1995 and 2014.

"You'll find that most of the major trucking companies are well down the line of looking at advanced (safety) technology," Hawkes noted. "But if the driver is still distracted, whether they're watching television or they're texting or they're eating a sandwich ... when the traffic is stopped ahead, the devastation is going to happen."

Murray Blackburn has hauled just about everything on roads all over North America. He’s seen his fair share of fiery and deadly crashes in that time, but is adamant that in most crashes, the trucker is not at fault.

“Most of the time, not always, it’s caused by a car cutting off a tractor trailer or you’re in a snow storm or something beyond the driver’s control. It was a tragedy and I’m really sorry it happened.”

He called Tuesday night’s fiery crash a tragedy and thinks more can be done. He says attacking all truckers isn’t the solution.

“It may have been driver error, it’s quite possible, nobody’s perfect. He shouldn’t be blaming all the truck drivers and flat out saying it’s always the truck driver’s fault because it is not.”

The 14-vehicle pileup involved several commercial trucks, including two fuel tankers. Police say at least one of the fuel tanker trucks slammed into the back of traffic that had stopped in the area because of a three-vehicle collision that happened earlier in the night.

The investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing, but police are looking at inattentive driving as a possible factor.

With files from The Canadian Press.