

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A pilot was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a plane crash near Wyevale.

Provincial police say the ultralight aircraft crashed into a cornfield while attempting to land at a private airfield near Mertz Corner Road and Baseline Road on Sunday night in Tiny Township.

The pilot, who is in his 50s, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified.