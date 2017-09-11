Featured
Pilot seriously injured after crashing into cornfield
A plane crashed into a cornfield near Wyevale, Ont. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (CTV Barrie)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 11:13AM EDT
A pilot was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a plane crash near Wyevale.
Provincial police say the ultralight aircraft crashed into a cornfield while attempting to land at a private airfield near Mertz Corner Road and Baseline Road on Sunday night in Tiny Township.
The pilot, who is in his 50s, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.
The Transportation Safety Board has been notified.