Photos released of pair wanted in connection to weekend stabbing
Holly Goswell-Payne and John Nanibush can be seen in this photo provided by Barrie police.
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 1:39PM EDT
Barrie police is looking for two people in connection to a weekend stabbing.
Investigators released photos of 24-year-old Holly Goswell-Payne and 28-year-old John Nanibush on Monday.
Emergency crews found a 35-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds at a home on Corbett Drive on Sunday, at around 1 a.m. The man was also hit in the head with a baseball bat.
He was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre with non-life threatening injuries.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Goswell-Payne and Nanibush for aggravated assault, utter threats to cause death and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
