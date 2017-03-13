

CTV Barrie





Barrie police is looking for two people in connection to a weekend stabbing.

Investigators released photos of 24-year-old Holly Goswell-Payne and 28-year-old John Nanibush on Monday.

Emergency crews found a 35-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds at a home on Corbett Drive on Sunday, at around 1 a.m. The man was also hit in the head with a baseball bat.

He was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre with non-life threatening injuries.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Goswell-Payne and Nanibush for aggravated assault, utter threats to cause death and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.