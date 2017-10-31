

Barrie police have released a photo of a person of interest who officers want to speak with in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a city park.

Investigators say a 34-year-old woman was assaulted near the public washrooms in Heritage Park on Oct. 22. The assault reportedly happened at around 5 a.m.

The woman was later found by two citizens in a nearby parking lot. She was taken to hospital and later released.

On Tuesday, Barrie police released a photo of the person of interest. He’s described as a white man, 21 to 22 years old, shoulder length blond hair, between 5’5 and 5’7” with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a red toque, grey and black stripped sweater, grey pants and beige shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.