Photo released of person of interest in Barrie sexual assault probe
A person of interest wanted in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Heritage Park in Barrie, Ont. can be seen in this photo. (Barrie police)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 5:04PM EDT
Barrie police have released a photo of a person of interest who officers want to speak with in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a city park.
Investigators say a 34-year-old woman was assaulted near the public washrooms in Heritage Park on Oct. 22. The assault reportedly happened at around 5 a.m.
The woman was later found by two citizens in a nearby parking lot. She was taken to hospital and later released.
On Tuesday, Barrie police released a photo of the person of interest. He’s described as a white man, 21 to 22 years old, shoulder length blond hair, between 5’5 and 5’7” with a medium build.
He was last seen wearing a red toque, grey and black stripped sweater, grey pants and beige shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.