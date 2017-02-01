A new effort is underway to honour longtime CTV Barrie weatherman Bob McIntyre and his passion for flying.

There is an online petition to rename the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport in Bob’s honour. So far the petition has gained more than 800 signatures.

Noah Campbell started the petition and thought it would be a great idea to honour Bob and his love for flying.

“While I was growing up in Waubaushene there was Bob every night at 6 in his garden--he was this staple in the community,” said Campbell.

Bob was a fixture on our station and in our community for over 40 years and was also an avid flyer. He first learned how to fly at Lake Simcoe Regional Airport and spent most of his spare time flying in a 1943 Tiger Moth.

“He loved to fly people because every time he flew a person they came back with an enormous grin. They all had a huge thrill flying with Bob McIntyre,” said Bob’s friend Bryan Quickmire.

Bob passed away on March 10, 2016. His widow Darlene says Bob would be honoured.

“He would be excited, he would think that would be something amazing,” said McIntyre.

The airport is jointly owned by the County of Simcoe, the City of Barrie and the Township of Oro-Medonte. All parties are reviewing the proposed name change.

Click here to see the petition.