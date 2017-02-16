

Adam Ward and Brandon Rowe, CTV Barrie





The OPP says there was no safety threat to students after a concerning post was made on social media towards an Angus school.

Provincial police were contacted by staff at Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School on Wednesday regarding a post made on Snap Chat. Police say the post “suggested to students to not attend school” on Thursday.

Several students told CTV News on Thursday that there were rumours about a possible shooting.

An investigation was launched with the help of Barrie police, and eventually officers were able to identify the youth who made the post.

Investigators say the youth never intended to follow through with what he suggested on social media.

Simcoe County District School Board officials confirmed that officers were at the school on Thursday as a precaution.

"We were not in lockdown or hold-and-secure at any time. All students and staff were safe," the principal wrote in a letter that was sent home to parents. "Police investigated and determined there was no public safety concern."

The post caused panic amongst parents, who said they were never notified about the online post by school staff. After learning about the perceived threat, some parents went to the school and pulled their kids out.

“During English two people went home,” one student told us. “In my last period class there was only eight people."

Police maintain that the response was appropriate.

"A threat is very serious and the OPP conducted a thorough investigation to make sure that everything is put in place to keep the students safe, and that's what we did," says OPP Const. Lisa Cruz.

Officials say parents with concerns should contact the school and speak with the principal.

"Our school and our school board take student safety very seriously. It’s our first priority."

No charges are expected, but police say they’ve spoken with the individual and stressed how serious is was.