At local churches and schools across the region people are paying their respects to the victims of the Manchester attack with signs of unity, prayer and open discussion.

St. James Anglican Church in Gravenhurst opened its doors on Wednesday for a special service to remember the victims.

“My kids are 11, 10 and 7 – it really hits home,” said Adrianne Prinsen.

Many parishioners have turned to the church for comfort during a disturbing time.

“Their outrage, sorrow and asking a lot questions – asking why is there so much evil in the world and what can we do about it,” said Rev. Heather Manuel.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the bomber, Salman Abedi, "likely" did not act alone when he killed 22 people and wounded scores at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night in Manchester. She said he had been known to security forces "up to a point."

Manchester officials raised to 119 the number of people who sought medical treatment after Monday night's attack, saying 20 of them had critical injuries.

The attack is still fresh on the minds of many teens. At Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School in Orillia students are turning to solemn prayer.

“All the lives that were lost, young kids like – it’s very shocking and scary,” said student Maria Treash.

A vigil is being planned for Sunday afternoon in Barrie. Details are still being finalized.

-With files from The Associated Press