A fatality on the GO train line near Barrie South station is not considered suspicious.

South Simcoe Police says a pedestrian was struck by a train early Friday morning south of Innisfil Beach Road.

A death investigation is underway, but police are not treating it as suspicious.

“While the investigation of the fatality is still ongoing, the train has been given permission to proceed out of the affected area. We are not anticipating any impact to our PM service at this time,” Metrolinx posted on the GO Transit website.

The fatality halted trains on the Barrie line for several hours.