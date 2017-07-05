

CTV Barrie





A female pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle just outside of Beaverton.

The collision happened in the area of Regional Road 23 and Thorah Concession Road 7 on Wednesday, at around 3:30 p.m.

Durham Regional Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver involved in the collision stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Regional Road 23 is expected to be closed for several hours.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.