Pedestrian dies after he was struck by a vehicle in Mount Albert
One cyclist is dead following a crash in Mount Albert. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 4:06PM EST
A pedestrian who was walking a bicycle in Mount Albert is dead after he was struck by a vehicle early Monday morning.
York Regional Police says the man was walking on Highway 48 between Herald Road and Davis Drive just after midnight when he was struck.
He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. Police say poor weather conditions could have been a factor.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.
With files from CP24.