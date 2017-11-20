

CTV Barrie





A pedestrian who was walking a bicycle in Mount Albert is dead after he was struck by a vehicle early Monday morning.

York Regional Police says the man was walking on Highway 48 between Herald Road and Davis Drive just after midnight when he was struck.

He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead. Police say poor weather conditions could have been a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CP24.